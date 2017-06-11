Hot weather, dead trees and too much ...

Hot weather, dead trees and too much rain add up to dangerous fire season in California

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Kim Brunhuber is a CBC News Senior Reporter based in Los Angeles. He has travelled the world from Sierra Leone to Afghanistan as a videojournalist, shooting and editing pieces for TV, radio and online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI... 241,712
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Common Sense 63,861
News City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'... 16 hr ThomasA 2
News Californians Flocking to Texas 16 hr Laredo 3
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... Jun 26 WelbyMD 30
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... Jun 25 ThomasA 17
News Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f... Jun 25 spud 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,893 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC