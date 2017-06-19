Homes evacuated after California rive...

Homes evacuated after California river swells from snowmelt

13 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Authorities say 90 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders following levee breaches along a river in California, the result of the state's huge springtime snowpack melting in the summer heat. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office posted aerial photos Sunday showing several submerged houses at the Kings River Golf and Country Club.

