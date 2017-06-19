Homes evacuated after California river swells from snowmelt
Authorities say 90 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders following levee breaches along a river in California, the result of the state's huge springtime snowpack melting in the summer heat. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office posted aerial photos Sunday showing several submerged houses at the Kings River Golf and Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|59 min
|Dr Guru
|241,648
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|4 hr
|Laredo
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,859
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|17
|Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f...
|Sun
|spud
|2
|Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath...
|Sat
|American_Infidel
|17
|California Lawmakers Spend More, Avoid Reform: ...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC