Herea s why California scientists want neighborhood-by-neighborhood smog data

Workshops are offered to those who want to participate in the community air pollution and weather monitoring program and live in the Claremont, Montclair, Chino and Riverside areas For more information, call the Riverside-Corona Resource Conservation District at 951-683-7691, ext 223 or 207; or the Chino Basin district at 909-626-2711. Most days from May through September, we endure unhealthful levels of ozone, a lung-searing gas that forms when emissions from vehicles, factories and other sources percolate in the sun-baked atmosphere.

