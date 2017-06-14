Herea s a free resource to help create drought-tolerant, water-wise landscaping in your home garden
Many “California Friendly” plants such as rosemary , red yucca and blue agave are salt-tolerant and grow as well with potable and recycled water. As Southern California gardeners select drought-friendly plants and keep water conservation in mind, it also would be wise to not forget about maintenance.
