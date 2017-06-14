Group: 504 Californians got life-ending prescriptions
" At least 504 terminally ill Californians have requested a prescription for life-ending drugs since a state law allowing physician-assisted deaths went into effect in June 2016, marking the first publicly released data on how the practice is playing out in the nation's most populous state. The number represents only those who have contacted Compassion & Choices, an advocacy group that provides information on the process.
