Grand theft avocado: 3 arrested in $300K California theft
In this June 14, 2017 photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Rahim Leblanc, 30, of Oxnard, Calif. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says three workers at a Southern California produce company were arrested Wednesday in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados.
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|9 min
|JCPete
|9
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|loose cannon
|241,446
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,780
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|3 hr
|Bless Donald
|6
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|9 hr
|Pastor Grace
|1
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|12 hr
|Solarman
|1
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|13 hr
|Willy
|16
