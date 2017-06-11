Governor signs $125 billion budget boosting education funds
In this May 11, 2017, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown walks past a chart showing the increase in education spending in his proposed 2017-2018 state budget as he leaves a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., where he released his revised spending plan. Gov. Brown signed the $125 billion state budget on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that increases funding for education and social services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|WelbyMD
|241,699
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Gorebal Warming Inc
|63,860
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|5 hr
|Laredo
|3
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|Mon
|WelbyMD
|30
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|17
|Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f...
|Jun 25
|spud
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC