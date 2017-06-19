Free speech on college campuses in th...

Free speech on college campuses in the Senate spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Free speech on college campuses attracted congressional attention on Tuesday as a Senate panel questioned students, academics and lawyers after the abrupt cancellation of several high-profile speeches from California to Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,826
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 2 hr Your Service Prov... 17
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr NewsJune2017 YTube 241,497
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 3 hr Say What 32
liz pendlich you have been 'had' by the most me... 4 hr JOHN 1
vatreasury.gov where is the estate money? yvett... 4 hr JOHN 1
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 22 hr okimar 23
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC