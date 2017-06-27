Feinstein: Bill Would Cut Care for 4 Million Californians
Sen. Dianne Feinstein says up to 4 million people in California would lose health coverage over the next decade under Senate Republicans' health care bill. California's senior senator said Tuesday that 1.6 million Californians would lose coverage next year.
