Feinstein and Harris in the spotlight as Comey testifies before Senate
As America tuned in to former FBI Director James Comey's blockbuster testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning, California's two senators got a turn in the spotlight. Dianne Feinstein, who's led dozens of hearings as the former chair and ranking member of the intelligence committee, and Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor and state attorney general, drilled into the Trump administration's actions with the investigation - and Feinstein provoked one of Comey's most memorable quotes of the day.
