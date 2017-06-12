Eastern District of California Dismisses Bad Faith Action, Where Misrepresentation Voids Policy
On June 6, 2017, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California found, consistent with longstanding California precedent, that a material misrepresentation made in the course of a coverage investigation voids coverage. The holding reaffirms the importance of the insurer's investigation into claims it suspects may be fraudulent.
