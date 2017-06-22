Earthquakes may be the rare issue uniting Democrats and Republicans in California
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urges the public to ask their members of Congress to support continued federal funding of the earthquake early warning system. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urges the public to ask their members of Congress to support continued federal funding of the earthquake early warning system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|50 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,845
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Chocolate Batman
|241,541
|Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath...
|11 hr
|Red Crosse
|7
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|12 hr
|Genl Forrest
|40
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|16 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|19
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|17 hr
|Frogface Kate
|26
|liz pendlich you have been 'had' by the most me...
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC