Democrats seek a change in California...

Democrats seek a change in California recall elections,...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

State Senate Democrats introduced legislation Monday to change the rules governing recall elections to remove a lawmaker from office, potentially helping one of their own survive an effort now underway in Southern California. The proposal, contained in one of the bills enacting a new state budget, comes after backers of an effort to remove state Sen. Josh Newman from office have submitted more than 31,000 voter signatures to trigger a special election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min Jacques in Ottawa 241,358
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 39 min Defeat Diane Fein... 8
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 44 min Defeat Diane Fein... 28
News Legal marijuana could be a $5-billion boon to C... 1 hr ThomasA 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Obese woman 63,758
News 1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California w... 2 hr ThomasA 5
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 6 hr ThomasA 16,071
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC