Darren Baker, Dusty's son, plucked by Nats on draft's Day 3

The son of Washington manager Dusty Baker was drafted by the Nationals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday - 15 years after he first made headlines on the baseball diamond. The younger Baker, now an 18-year-old shortstop at Jesuit High School in California, was just 3 when he was a bat boy for the San Francisco Giants, managed by his father, in the 2002 World Series.

