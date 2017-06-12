Darren Baker, Dusty's son, plucked by...

Darren Baker, Dusty's son, plucked by Nats on draft's Day 3

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The son of Washington manager Dusty Baker was drafted by the Nationals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday - 15 years after he first made headlines on the baseball diamond. The younger Baker, now an 18-year-old shortstop at Jesuit High School in California, was just 3 when he was a bat boy for the San Francisco Giants, managed by his father, in the 2002 World Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Justice Dale 241,384
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 4 hr Willy 30
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr WACKO 63,768
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... Tue Rocky 10
News Legal marijuana could be a $5-billion boon to C... Tue ThomasA 2
News 1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California w... Tue ThomasA 5
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Tue ThomasA 16,071
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC