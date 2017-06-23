Criminal justice leaders seek to end ...

Criminal justice leaders seek to end lifetime registry for low-risk sex offenders in California

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, shown in January, is leading an effort to allow thousands of people to be removed from California's sex offender registry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 52 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,787
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California 55 min BigRyan 4
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 241,451
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 2 hr anonymous 13
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... 6 hr Solarman 8
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... 6 hr Solarman 2
George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc... 17 hr Pastor Grace 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC