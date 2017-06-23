Criminal justice leaders seek to end lifetime registry for low-risk sex offenders in California
Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, shown in January, is leading an effort to allow thousands of people to be removed from California's sex offender registry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|52 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,787
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|55 min
|BigRyan
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|241,451
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|13
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|8
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|2
|George E, Norcross and brother Congressman Norc...
|17 hr
|Pastor Grace
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC