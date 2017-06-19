Correction: Doctor-Child Sex Charges ...

Correction: Doctor-Child Sex Charges story

In a story June 21 about a doctor charged with child sex abuse, The Associated Press reported erroneously the name of a nurse charged in the case. She is Emily Stephens, not Emily Johnson.

