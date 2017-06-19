Correction: Doctor-Child Sex Charges story
In a story June 21 about a doctor charged with child sex abuse, The Associated Press reported erroneously the name of a nurse charged in the case. She is Emily Stephens, not Emily Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath...
|19 min
|only
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques in Ottawa
|241,517
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|11 hr
|Truck Fump
|35
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|11 hr
|Jerry
|18
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,832
|liz pendlich you have been 'had' by the most me...
|20 hr
|JOHN
|1
|vatreasury.gov where is the estate money? yvett...
|20 hr
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC