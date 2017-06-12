Controversial drift-gill net fishery wins long-fought battle
Federal fishery managers denied a proposal this week to immediately shut down Southern California's most controversial fishery in the event that wide-mesh gill nets accidentally kill a handful of certain marine mammals or sea turtle species. The swordfish and thresher shark fishery will remain open, even if it kills several whales or sea turtles, the NOAA's National Marine Fisheries decided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Justice Dale
|241,380
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|47 min
|Willy
|30
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|WACKO
|63,768
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Tue
|Rocky
|10
|Legal marijuana could be a $5-billion boon to C...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California w...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|5
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|16,071
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC