Colton Grandmother Accused of Stabbing Daughter & Grandchildren Arrested In San Bernardino

Colton Calif. police investigate the scene where a 6-month-old baby was killed and her sister and mother were hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing attack at their apartment in Colton Monday A California woman suspected of fatally stabbing her 18-month-old granddaughter and wounding her daughter and another young granddaughter spent almost a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program before a jury ruled in 2015 that her sanity had been restored.

