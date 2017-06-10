Colton Grandmother Accused of Stabbing Daughter & Grandchildren Arrested In San Bernardino
Colton Calif. police investigate the scene where a 6-month-old baby was killed and her sister and mother were hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing attack at their apartment in Colton Monday A California woman suspected of fatally stabbing her 18-month-old granddaughter and wounding her daughter and another young granddaughter spent almost a decade in a state psychiatric hospital and outpatient treatment program before a jury ruled in 2015 that her sanity had been restored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Coffee Party
|241,294
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|President is NOT ...
|63,736
|Iranian Brother & Sister Wanted For FRAUD In Il...
|Fri
|Bella Esmail Moore
|1
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|Fri
|aspen
|4
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Thu
|Digbe
|7
|To-do list new Democratic congressman faces
|Jun 8
|Jeff Brightone
|2
|emoaf
|Jun 6
|Anita Fuentas
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC