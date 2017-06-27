Car crash ignites 5,000-acre brush fire in California

California fire officials issued evacuation warnings for some residents in Riverside County Monday night after a car crash ignited a 5,000-acre brush fire in a remote area located about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The massive wildfire was about 10 percent contained as of late Monday night, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, as it continued to burn between the cities of Beaumont and San Jacinto amid dry conditions.

