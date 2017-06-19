Canceled flights, burning door handle...

Canceled flights, burning door handles: Heat hits Southwest

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S. Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well. Las Vegas was forecast to hit 117 on Tuesday on the first day of summer, and excessive heat warnings cover almost all of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr ritedownthemiddle 63,817
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 241,487
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 3 hr Southron 31
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 5 hr okimar 23
import companies need letter of credit but 8 hr Jack C 5
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 8 hr ThomasA 10
News City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'... Mon lugnut 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC