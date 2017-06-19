Canceled flights, burning door handles: Heat hits Southwest

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors Monday as a punishing heat wave threatens to bring temperatures approaching 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S. Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well. Las Vegas was forecast to hit 117 on Tuesday on the first day of summer, and excessive heat warnings cover almost all of California.

