Can California universities revoke admission for offensive online posts?

News that Harvard revoked the admission of at least 10 incoming students caught posting offensive comments online is sending shivers through high school graduates across the country who are wondering: Are universities increasingly shredding acceptance letters over ill-advised Instagram posts and Twitter threads? The question is especially interesting in California, which is the only state in the country with a law that grants First Amendment protections to students at private colleges and high schools as well as public institutions. So far, it doesn't appear that any universities in the Golden State have tried to revoke admission for online posts.

