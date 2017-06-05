Can California universities revoke ad...

Can California universities revoke admission for offensive online posts?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inside Bay Area

News that Harvard revoked the admission of at least 10 incoming students caught posting offensive comments online is sending shivers through high school graduates across the country who are wondering: Are universities increasingly shredding acceptance letters over ill-advised Instagram posts and Twitter threads? The question is especially interesting in California, which is the only state in the country with a law that grants First Amendment protections to students at private colleges and high schools as well as public institutions. So far, it doesn't appear that any universities in the Golden State have tried to revoke admission for online posts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... 2 min Reverse 1848 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 16 min Dr Guru 241,298
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber... 2 hr Dr Guru 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Squidy 63,709
emoaf Tue Anita Fuentas 1
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Tue Marion Miner 26
News California, New York, Washington unite to back ... Mon Chilli J 42
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,920 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC