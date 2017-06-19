California's Death Valley heat to reach a searing 127 F
In Death Valley in eastern California and in the town of Needles near the Arizona border, temperatures are expected to reach 127 degrees Fahrenheit this week, National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Fisher said on Monday. The extreme heat, brought on by a high-pressure system camped over the Four Corners region, has already boosted temperatures above normal across much of the Southwest, with the worst forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
