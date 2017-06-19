Californians Flocking to Texas
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently released his assessment of the recent Texas Relocation Report, a study by the Texas Association of Realtors. In the report, Texas ranked second among states adding new residents from other states, based on the influx and outflow of people.
