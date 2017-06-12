California winner of $447M Powerball ...

California winner of $447M Powerball can claim prize Monday

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

This photo provided by Fadi Alberre shows the Marietta Liquors & Deli in Menifee, Calif., Sunday, June 11, 2017. A sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million and matching all six numbers was sold at the store in Southern California and will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, lottery officials said Sunday.

