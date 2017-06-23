California tri-tip 'alternative facts' story leads to East Bay
California's got one claim to fame when it comes to barbecue - the tri-tip roast. But, did it really originate on a ranch in Dublin and not, as has long been reported, in the Santa Barbara County town of Santa Maria? Eaten sliced thinly with a little potato salad and pinto beans on the side or in a crusty French roll sandwich, the triangular cut of beef from the bottom of the cow's sirloin has long been a favorite of the not-so-mythical California cowboy and many others - presumably after a hard day of riding the range and/or battling gridlock.
