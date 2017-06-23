California tri-tip 'alternative facts...

California tri-tip 'alternative facts' story leads to East Bay

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

California's got one claim to fame when it comes to barbecue - the tri-tip roast. But, did it really originate on a ranch in Dublin and not, as has long been reported, in the Santa Barbara County town of Santa Maria? Eaten sliced thinly with a little potato salad and pinto beans on the side or in a crusty French roll sandwich, the triangular cut of beef from the bottom of the cow's sirloin has long been a favorite of the not-so-mythical California cowboy and many others - presumably after a hard day of riding the range and/or battling gridlock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 241,615
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 5 hr TrumpWorld Solution 16
News Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath... 9 hr anonymous 16
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,855
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 14 hr Frogface Kate 28
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Fri Horace Schmitz 42
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... Jun 22 Your Service Prov... 19
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,502 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC