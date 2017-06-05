California Special Election Features ...

California Special Election Features Democratic Face-Off

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Roll Call

For the first time since President Donald Trump took office, there is no doubt that a Democrat will win a special election for the House. That's because Tuesday's election in California's 34th District, which is centered in Los Angeles, features two Democrats, the result of the state's unique primary process where the top two finishers advance to a runoff regardless of party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Chicagoan by Birth 241,256
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr obama muslim 63,705
News California, New York, Washington unite to back ... 18 hr Chilli J 42
Selling an old car in California? Mon Mike 1
News Joe Guzzardi: As Sanctuary City Defunding Nears... Sun Wildchild 1
Youth Track & Field Teams in Los Angeles County (Oct '11) Sun Rafael 21
News California lawmakers pass sanctuary bills prote... Sat Cordwainer Trout 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC