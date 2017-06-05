California Special Election Features Democratic Face-Off
For the first time since President Donald Trump took office, there is no doubt that a Democrat will win a special election for the House. That's because Tuesday's election in California's 34th District, which is centered in Los Angeles, features two Democrats, the result of the state's unique primary process where the top two finishers advance to a runoff regardless of party.
