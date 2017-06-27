California sheriff deputy shot in fac...

California sheriff deputy shot in face; condition unknown

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake. Crews in California, meanwhile, are dealing... The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ron Paul Liberty 241,688
News Californians Flocking to Texas 14 hr ThomasA 2
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... Mon WelbyMD 30
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... Jun 25 ThomasA 17
News Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f... Jun 25 spud 2
News Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weath... Jun 24 American_Infidel 17
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC