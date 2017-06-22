California sees strong year-over-year...

California sees strong year-over-year employment growth

There are 2 comments on the Redlands Daily Facts story from 12 hrs ago, titled California sees strong year-over-year employment growth. In it, Redlands Daily Facts reports that:

Rebecca Rosales, of El Monte, stops by the In2Vision Programs booth. Jobseekers attend the annual city of El Monte job fair on Friday, June 16, 2017 at El Monte Community Center.

Solarman

Prescott, AZ

#1 9 hrs ago
The article mentions jobs' growth, it also mentions at least one looking for a "second job" to supplement income. Are the majority of these "new jobs" permanent employment or part time jobs? It will make a difference to the economy overall, if they are part time or full time jobs. If the employment numbers "look" good, may be due to the "permanent" loss of candidates looking for a job now. Some have given up, some were able to "retire early", how many of those who lost their jobs in 2008 - 2009 found new employment and how many just gave up? Every year is a new opportunity to lie about how many folks are "out of employment" or "underemployed".
Kinder and Gentler Ration

South El Monte, CA

#2 2 hrs ago
their called "careers." E-I-E-I-O career college will train you to be a medical assistant (free clinic).., or work in homeland security (be a security guard). Call Now!!!!
