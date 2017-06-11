California: Roundup ingredient can cause cancer

One of the most popular herbicides in the world can cause cancer, California health officials say, and they might demand warnings saying so. That herbicide, glyphosate, the key ingredient in weed killers such as Roundup, will be added to California's list of chemicals that can cause cancer, the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, or OEHHA, said this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.