California police kill heavily-armed man in Fresno gunbattle7 minutes ago
A heavily-armed suspected gang member was shot and killed early Wednesday outside a home after he fired a least 75 rounds at officers with a high-powered rifle, police said. Officers were first called to the home at 3:30 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.
