California Legislature Passes Bill Th...

California Legislature Passes Bill That Creates Two New Tax Agencies...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Major changes to California's tax policies got a step closer after the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 102, the Taxpayer Transparency and Fairness Act of 2017 on June 15, 2017, as part of the state budget. The Act divests the California State Board of Equalization of several key functions and creates two new government tax agencies - the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration and the Office of Tax Appeals - to perform many of the BOE's previous duties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 50 min Coffee Party 241,482
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 1 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 9
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Climate Researcher 63,812
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... Mon WelbyMD 21
News City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'... Mon lugnut 1
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Mon Cain 1
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... Mon trump4everdynassty 9
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC