California Legislature Passes Bill That Creates Two New Tax Agencies...
Major changes to California's tax policies got a step closer after the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 102, the Taxpayer Transparency and Fairness Act of 2017 on June 15, 2017, as part of the state budget. The Act divests the California State Board of Equalization of several key functions and creates two new government tax agencies - the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration and the Office of Tax Appeals - to perform many of the BOE's previous duties.
