California lawmakers pass bill prohibiting state assistance in enforcement of federal marijuana laws
Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer [official website], who authored and introduced the bill, says [ LA Times report] the law is necessary because "[p]rohibiting [California's] state and local law enforcement agencies from expending resources to assist federal intrusion of California-compliant cannabis activity reinforces the will of our state's voters who overwhelmingly supported Proposition 64." Many opponents of the bill, including Republican lawmakers and local law enforcement leaders, have criticized the proposed legislation.
