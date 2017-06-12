California governor, lawmakers announce $125B budget deal

State Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, chair of the Senate budget committee discusses the state budget agreement reached between Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic lawmakers, Tuesday in Sacramento Mitchell was accompanied by Sen. Richard Roth, D-Riverside, second from left, and Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, third from left. SACRAMENTO >> Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders said Tuesday they have agreed to a $125 billion budget that would expand a tax credit for the working poor, increase spending on safety net programs and boost payments for doctors and dentists.

