California firms up marijuana rules, will allow deliveries
Joseph Hough, an employee at the Canna Care medical marijuana dispensary, displays a pre-packaged marijuana bud Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Tucked in the state budget agreement reached between Gov. Jerry Brown and top legislative Democrats, are standards to merge the state's new voter-approved recreational marijuana law with the long-standing medical marijuana program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|import companies need letter of credit but
|36 min
|Lee
|4
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Las Cruces Retiree
|241,395
|AB 813 allows people, including undocumented im...
|12 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|17 hr
|Willy
|30
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|WACKO
|63,768
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|Tue
|Rocky
|10
|Legal marijuana could be a $5-billion boon to C...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC