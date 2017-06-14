California fights against Trump decision to ditch Paris Accord
Environmentalists are reeling from President Donald Trump's announcement that U.S. is pulling out of the world agreement to reduce greenhouse gases. "What that means is we're going to see more pollution," Jacobson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|241,118
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|5 hr
|Ronald
|3
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|No fat chicks
|62
|California, New York, Washington unite to back ...
|6 hr
|Laredo
|12
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|9 hr
|RiccardoFire
|25
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|15 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC