California Editorial Rdp

Last Thursday, the California state Senate made the bold move of voting to create a single-payer health system without having any idea of how to pay for it. Ostensibly spurred by concerns over the future of the Affordable Care Act at the federal level, Senate Bill 562 by Sens. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, and Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, would create a single-payer system which would cover health expenses for every resident in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.