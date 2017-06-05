California Editorial Rdp
Last Thursday, the California state Senate made the bold move of voting to create a single-payer health system without having any idea of how to pay for it. Ostensibly spurred by concerns over the future of the Affordable Care Act at the federal level, Senate Bill 562 by Sens. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, and Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, would create a single-payer system which would cover health expenses for every resident in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Just Think
|241,278
|How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ...
|13 hr
|Digbe
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber...
|21 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|To-do list new Democratic congressman faces
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|2
|emoaf
|Jun 6
|Anita Fuentas
|1
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Jun 6
|Marion Miner
|26
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC