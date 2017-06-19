California Democrat Anthony Rendon Sh...

California Democrat Anthony Rendon Shelves State's Single-Payer Bill

3 hrs ago

Advocates of the single-payer healthcare proposal which has been steadily advancing through the California legislature were voicing outrage and disappointment on Saturday after Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Democrat, announced he was pulling the bill from further consideration this year. Known as the Healthy California Act, or SB 562, the measure had already passed the state Senate and was making its way through the lower chamber when Rendon said Friday it was being shelved by the Assembly Rules Committee, which he chairs, "until further notice."

