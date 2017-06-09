California Death Penalty Referendum Held Up For 7 Months By One Man's Lawsuit
Californians voted seven months ago to keep the death penalty and speed the appeals process for executions, but a lawsuit being considered by the California Supreme Court is holding up the entire process. California's November referendums approved both the death penalty and Proposition 66, which put a five-year time limit on execution proceedings.
