California Death Penalty Referendum H...

California Death Penalty Referendum Held Up For 7 Months By One Man's Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Californians voted seven months ago to keep the death penalty and speed the appeals process for executions, but a lawsuit being considered by the California Supreme Court is holding up the entire process. California's November referendums approved both the death penalty and Proposition 66, which put a five-year time limit on execution proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Justice Dale 241,293
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr President is NOT ... 63,736
Iranian Brother & Sister Wanted For FRAUD In Il... Fri Bella Esmail Moore 1
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber... Fri aspen 4
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... Thu Digbe 7
News To-do list new Democratic congressman faces Jun 8 Jeff Brightone 2
emoaf Jun 6 Anita Fuentas 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,429 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC