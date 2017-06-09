California could become sanctuary state for weed
A bill moving through the state legislature would prohibit state and local police from assisting federal agents who target marijuana businesses that are legal according to state law, unless those agents have a court order. "The reason for this is because the present administration in Washington is very unpredictable," Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, a Democrat from Los Angeles and the author of the bill, told CNNMoney.
