California could be a 'sanctuary state' from federal pot laws, thanks to razor-thin vote
California moved a step closer Thursday to becoming a "sanctuary state" where local and state police would not assist federal enforcement of marijuana laws. The state Assembly approved a bill Thursday barring state and local law enforcement officers, absent a court order, from helping federal drug agents in arresting people who are complying with state laws allowing the use and sale of marijuana.
