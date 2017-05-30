California Board of Education rethink...

California Board of Education rethinking how to measure alternative school performance

Saturday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

State law recognizes that schools primarily serving expelled students, dropouts and students who had trouble coping in traditional schools should be held accountable for academic performance – but by different measurements. This month, the State Board of Education began a more than year-long process to determine what those metrics should be, which schools should be measured by them and how the schools should fit into the larger system of accountability and school improvement the board is designing.

Chicago, IL

