California bill addresses safety conc...

California bill addresses safety concerns at dialysis clinics

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salon

Saying they are concerned about safety in California's dialysis clinics, a coalition of nurses, technicians, patients and union representatives is backing legislation that would require more staffing and oversight. The bill, introduced by Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, would establish minimum staffing ratios, mandate a longer transition time between appointments and require annual inspections of the state's 562 licensed dialysis clinics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul... 8 min Holy Guacamole 3
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 1 hr Well Well 27
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr huntcoyotes 241,302
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Fugsworth 63,742
Iranian Brother & Sister Wanted For FRAUD In Il... Fri Bella Esmail Moore 1
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Ber... Fri aspen 4
News How should California spend $180 billion-plus? ... Thu Digbe 7
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,681,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC