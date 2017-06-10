California bill addresses safety concerns at dialysis clinics
Saying they are concerned about safety in California's dialysis clinics, a coalition of nurses, technicians, patients and union representatives is backing legislation that would require more staffing and oversight. The bill, introduced by Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, would establish minimum staffing ratios, mandate a longer transition time between appointments and require annual inspections of the state's 562 licensed dialysis clinics.
