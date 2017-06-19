California beehive heists lead to felony charges
This undated file photo provided by the Fresno County Sheriff's office shows Pavel Tveretinov. The Sacramento-area man is charged, along with another man, with nine felony counts of receiving stolen property, 1,200 beehives worth more than $200,000.
