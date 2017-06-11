California Assembly speaker receives ...

California Assembly speaker receives death threats after postponing single-payer bill

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is getting death threats days after his decision to postpone further consideration of a bill that would create a single-payer health care system in the state. The California Highway Patrol, which has a Capitol Protection Section, confirmed on Wednesday that it is investigating threats against the Lakewood-based politician.

