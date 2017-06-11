California Assembly speaker receives death threats after postponing single-payer bill
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is getting death threats days after his decision to postpone further consideration of a bill that would create a single-payer health care system in the state. The California Highway Patrol, which has a Capitol Protection Section, confirmed on Wednesday that it is investigating threats against the Lakewood-based politician.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|241,727
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Common Sense
|63,861
|City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|Californians Flocking to Texas
|Wed
|Laredo
|3
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|Jun 26
|WelbyMD
|30
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|Jun 25
|ThomasA
|17
|Sen. Bernie Sanders rips California Democrats f...
|Jun 25
|spud
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC