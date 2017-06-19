California Assembly leader shelves si...

California Assembly leader shelves single-payer health plan

Read more: The Daily News-Record

The prospects of a government-run health care system in California dimmed Friday when the leader of the state Assembly announced he doesn't plan to take up the single-payer bill this year. "Even senators who voted for SB 562 noted there are potentially fatal flaws in the bill," the Los Angeles-area Democrat said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

