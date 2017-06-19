California 4 mins ago 3:38 p.m.After ...

California 4 mins ago 3:38 p.m.After neary 1,000 animals rescued, shelter receives flood of support

Read more: News10.net

Staff with Fresno Humane Animal Services has received hundreds of emails from those who want to help relocate nearly 1,000 animals that were rescued from a hot truck Monday. Right now 955 animals, including rabbits, a variety of birds and guinea pigs are being housed inside an air-conditioned warehouse managed by the Fresno Humane Animal Services, following the rescue.

Chicago, IL

