Bill to lengthen probation for teachers clears first hurdle

15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Legislation to add a year to the two-year probationary period for California teachers passed the Assembly Education Committee, its first test, on Wednesday after contentious exchanges between the bill's author, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, and committee Chairman Patrick O'Donnell, D-Long Beach. With Weber voting in favor, Assembly Bill 1220 got the bare minimum of four votes to move on.

