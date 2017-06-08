Berniecrats' putting pressure on Cali...

Berniecrats' putting pressure on California Democratic Party

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

State political conventions are usually orgies of booze, food and good cheer, where steaks are eaten, scotch is sipped, backs are slapped, election outcomes are predetermined and very little actual work is done. On rare occasions an actual battle pops up over the platform or a highly coveted party endorsement, which can result in delegates getting testy with one another, but the California Democratic Party convention last month in Sacramento flew completely off the rails.

