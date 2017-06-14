Attorney General Becerra Announces More Than $450,000 in Grants to...
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced that the California Department of Justice has awarded more than $450,000 to five entities across the state to help fight violations of privacy and intellectual property rights. The grants are awarded from the Attorney General's Privacy and Piracy Fund, created in 2006, as part of a settlement with Hewlett-Packard to fight civil and criminal violations of privacy and intellectual property rights and to adopt corporate governance reforms.
