As Trump ditches Paris, California is one step closer to getting wind power from Wyoming
A conservative billionaire wants to build the America's biggest wind farm in Wyoming and send the clean electricity to California. As Trump ditches Paris, California is one step closer to getting wind power from Wyoming A conservative billionaire wants to build the America's biggest wind farm in Wyoming and send the clean electricity to California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|241,118
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|5 hr
|Ronald
|3
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|No fat chicks
|62
|California, New York, Washington unite to back ...
|6 hr
|Laredo
|12
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|9 hr
|RiccardoFire
|25
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|15 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC